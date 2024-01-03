A Surge in Workplace Fatalities in Bangladesh Stresses on Improved Safety Measures

The issue of workplace safety is increasingly becoming a focal point of discussion, especially in regions where the scarcity of jobs pushes individuals to risky occupations. The onus of ensuring a safe work environment primarily falls on employers. In a recent survey by the Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment (OSHE), the data unveiled at a press conference pointed towards a worrying trend. Workplace fatalities saw a sharp increase, with 1,432 deaths reported last year, a significant 48% rise from the 967 deaths reported the previous year. Most of these fatalities, 1,103 to be precise, took place in informal sectors, while the remaining 329 occurred in formal sectors. This disturbing rise in workplace incidents punctuates the pressing need for better safety measures and regulations to safeguard workers.

Government Introduces a New Insurance Scheme

In response to the escalating crises, the Bangladeshi government launched a novel insurance scheme for expatriates, amplifying coverage for workplace death and disabilities. The insurance premium saw an increment, and the coverage duration has been extended to five years. The primary aim of this initiative is to offer more benefits to expatriates and motivate them to remit through formal banking channels. By bolstering migration and remittance inflow, the government aims to alleviate the ongoing dollar crunch. Officials are striving to popularize these insurance benefits and amplify facilities for migrants.

Workers Agitate for Unpaid Dues

In an unsettling development, over 25,000 temporary and substitute workers across 25 state-owned jute mills, which closed down in July 2020, have not received their arrears in 10 months. The workers have initiated an agitation, demanding payment of all dues and the reopening of the closed jute mills. Despite the demands made at meetings, seminars, and human chains, the government and the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) have not responded. The workers are owed a total of Tk323 crore, with some resorting to extreme measures due to financial hardship.

Role of Media in Reshaping Global Perception

The President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) underscored the pivotal role of media in reshaping the global perception of Bangladesh’s garment industry. He highlighted the significant progress made in essential areas like workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers’ rights and well-being.