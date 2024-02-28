12th Annual Diabetic Fair Launches in Chattogram, Aiming to Elevate Diabetes Awareness

The 12th Diabetic Fair, a pivotal three-day event dedicated to enlightening the public on diabetes, commenced on February 28 at Chattogram Diabetic General Hospital, marking National Diabetes Awareness Day. Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the fair, highlighting its significance in educating diabetic patients about medical services and dietary management. The fair, celebrated for its non-commercial approach to diabetes awareness, continues its legacy since its inception in 2011.

Raising Awareness and Support

Professor Jahangir Chowdhury, during the opening ceremony, shed light on the fair's mission to increase awareness about diabetes and called for ongoing support, including government help, to broaden its impact. The event has received an overwhelming response over the years, demonstrating the community's growing concern and interest in diabetes education. The fair serves as a crucial platform for disseminating information about diabetes management and prevention, aiming to reach a wider audience each year.

Communal Efforts in Diabetes Care

Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury praised the hospital's management for their relentless service to both diabetic and non-diabetic patients, contributing significantly to the hospital's success and reputation. Furthermore, Salahuddin Md Reza, president of Chattogram Press Club and a special guest at the event, commended the hospital for offering affordable healthcare services to diabetic patients and freedom fighters. He also advocated for the establishment of a medical college within the hospital premises, a move that would enhance healthcare services in the region and empower local doctors to deliver quality care.

Looking Forward

The Diabetic Fair represents a beacon of hope and a step forward in the fight against diabetes. It underscores the importance of community involvement, government support, and educational initiatives in managing and preventing diabetes. As the fair concludes, the echoes of its message continue to resonate, fostering a stronger and more informed community ready to tackle diabetes with knowledge and determination. The establishment of a medical college, as proposed, could further revolutionize healthcare in Chattogram, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all.