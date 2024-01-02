12kg LPG price increased to Tk1,433

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has announced a significant increase in the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder, up by Tk29, resulting in a new price of Tk1,433 for January. This adjustment follows a continuous upward trend in LPG prices since July of the previous year, when the lowest price recorded was Tk999.

Price Adjustments Across the Board

The commission has also adjusted the rates for various forms of LPG. The price for private LPG has been raised to Tk119.4 per kg, LPG autogas to Tk65.67 per kg, and reticulated LPG to Tk115.57 per kg. However, the prices for government-supplied LPG remain the same. These price determinations are based on the average dollar price calculated from the importing company’s invoice and are influenced by the rates announced by the Saudi state company, Aramco.

Regulation of LPG Prices

Since April 12, 2021, BERC has held the responsibility for the monthly pricing of LPG, a market where over 99% is dominated by the private sector. The commission’s role in this task is crucial, considering the widespread usage of LPG.

LPG: A Versatile Commodity

LPG is utilized for various purposes, including household cooking, transportation, and in different industrial sectors. As a result, these price hikes will undoubtedly have a significant impact on a wide range of consumers and businesses.