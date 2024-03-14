Bangladesh, India, Colombia, Egypt Urge WTO for TRIPS Agreement Review, Highlight Development Needs

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Bangladesh, India, Colombia, and Egypt have made a significant call for the review of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This move comes in the aftermath of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, where a temporary waiver extension for COVID-19-related therapeutics and diagnostics was not achieved. The joint submission by the countries emphasizes the urgent need for a review that incorporates development dimensions, technology transfer, and other concerns crucial for developing nations.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Change

The submission specifically requests the TRIPS Council to expedite the review process, aiming for a report with recommendations to be presented at the upcoming 14th WTO Ministerial Conference. A significant focus is on aligning the TRIPS Agreement with the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) to safeguard traditional knowledge and prevent bio-piracy. This endeavor reflects the developing countries' long-standing demand for an intellectual property framework that respects their sovereign rights over biological resources and supports their developmental goals.

Addressing the Challenges of Pandemics

Advertisment

Despite the setback at the WTO MC13 regarding the TRIPS waiver extension, the declaration acknowledged the necessity of continuing work to review and learn from the COVID-19 pandemic. The countries advocate for the development of effective solutions to better handle future pandemics, emphasizing the importance of technology transfer and the protection of intellectual property in a manner that does not hinder the global response to health emergencies.

Looking Towards the Future

The call for the TRIPS Agreement review marks a critical step towards addressing the imbalance in global intellectual property rights that affects technology transfer and development in poorer nations. As the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon approaches, the international community awaits the outcomes of this review, hoping for a shift towards a more equitable system that fosters development and innovation across all nations.