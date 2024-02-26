Banff World Media Festival Celebrates Indigenous Voices with Pitch Forum's Third Edition

In the heart of Banff, Alberta, an event is unfolding that promises to change the landscape of Indigenous storytelling in Canada and beyond. On June 9, 2024, the Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) will kick off its 45th year with a unique celebration: the return of the Indigenous Screen Summit Pitch Forum (ISS) for its third edition. This year, the festival is proud to announce Rogers Communications as a new multi-year presenting partner, joining forces with the founding partners, the Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) and the Canada Media Fund (CMF), to amplify the voices of Indigenous storytellers.

Advertisment

A Platform for Indigenous Voices

The ISS Pitch Forum is more than just an event; it's a beacon of hope and opportunity for Indigenous filmmakers and content creators. By providing a platform where they can present their film, TV, and web series projects to leading industry buyers and delegates, the forum aims to break down barriers and open doors that have been closed for too long. This year's event will feature pitch sessions across Documentary/Unscripted, Scripted Drama, and Scripted Comedy genres, ensuring a wide array of stories and perspectives are heard and seen.

Empowering Storytellers

Advertisment

Participants in the ISS Pitch Forum are selected through an expert jury from various initiatives aimed at increasing diversity within the media industry. Those chosen will receive full access to the Banff World Media Festival, along with travel stipends, industry mentorships, and invaluable networking opportunities. This comprehensive support system not only recognizes the talent of Indigenous creators but also invests in their future success, empowering them to tell their stories on a global stage. Applications for the pitch are open until March 7, 2024, inviting a new wave of storytellers to seize this incredible opportunity.

A New Chapter in Indigenous Representation

The partnership between Rogers Communications, ISO, and CMF marks a significant milestone in the journey towards greater Indigenous representation in media. By coming together, these organizations are sending a powerful message about the importance of Indigenous voices in shaping our cultural narratives. The ISS Pitch Forum stands as a testament to the progress being made and the work that still lies ahead in ensuring that Indigenous stories are not only told but celebrated and integrated into the fabric of global media.

As the Banff World Media Festival approaches, the anticipation builds for the stories that will be shared and the voices that will be amplified. The ISS Pitch Forum is not just an event; it's a movement towards a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, where every voice has the chance to be heard. For more information on how to apply or participate, visit the main storyline.