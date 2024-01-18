en English
Bahrain

stc Bahrain Pioneers with Revolutionary 5G New Calling Technology

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
stc Bahrain Pioneers with Revolutionary 5G New Calling Technology

Leading digital enabler, stc Bahrain, has unveiled its groundbreaking 5G New Calling Technology, marking a pivotal leap in the telecommunications sector. This cutting-edge innovation propels stc Bahrain to the forefront as the pioneer telecom operator to offer such a service, primed to revolutionize the communication experience for users by ensuring superior connectivity and clarity.

A New Era in Telecommunication

The 5G New Calling service is distinguished by high-speed data transfer, refined voice quality, and bolstered connectivity. It brings to the table features that transcend regular phone calls, encompassing interactive HD video chats, real-time translations, speech-to-text conversion, screen sharing, interactive visual menus, and Enterprise ID cards. These advancements in technology offer a glimpse into a future where communication is not just about voice calls but a multi-faceted experience.

Transforming Subscriber Experiences

Ahmed Alsharif, the Chief Technology and Digital Officer at stc Bahrain, highlighted that the new technology is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering avant-garde solutions that considerably enhance subscriber experiences. The offerings promise high-quality, low-latency, and seamless connectivity across a multitude of devices. The new service sets out to redefine how subscribers connect, providing superior audio quality and the ability to transition between devices effortlessly while preserving stable 5G connectivity.

Invitation to the Future

stc Bahrain extends an invitation to individuals to discover more about their offerings through their website and social media channels. It is a call to embrace the future of telecommunications, characterized by innovations that promise to transform not just how we communicate, but how we experience the world around us. With the launch of its 5G New Calling Technology, stc Bahrain takes a decisive step towards that future.

Bahrain Tech
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

