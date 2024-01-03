en English
Bahrain

Muharraq, Bahrain Embarks on Major Urban Development Project

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
In a significant stride towards urban development, Muharraq, Bahrain has embarked on a project of unprecedented proportions. Initiated a mere two days ago, the project aims to transform the cityscape, yet remain rooted in the preservation of its cultural heritage. Outlined at the end of the previous year, the endeavor is anticipated to reach fruition by the end of 2026.

Revitalizing the Pearl Path

The colossal project, sprawling across 1.4 million square meters, involves a multi-faceted approach to urbanization. Leading the charge is the renovation of 16 historical houses along the Pearl Path, a significant tourist and cultural hotspot. These houses, each bearing the weight of history, will be revamped to marry the old with the new.

A Green Transformation

But it’s not just bricks and mortar. In a move towards sustainable urban development, the project also promises the creation of 72 verdant spaces, set to be home to an impressive 100,000 trees. These green spaces will not only beautify the cityscape but also contribute to a healthier, more eco-friendly environment.

Building a Comprehensive Network

The project also lays out plans for a comprehensive 48-kilometer network of roads and pedestrian pathways. These thoroughfares will connect neighborhoods and historic houses in a seamless web of connectivity. Further adding to this infrastructural upgrade is the construction of seven multi-story parking structures, alongside additional ground-level parking spaces.

Focused and Collaborative Effort

At the heart of the development are five primary focuses: updating building regulations, housing, landscaping, the Pearl Path, and parking and road infrastructure. The project began its operational phase near the Grand Isa Palace, marked by site fencing and the demolition of the Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa Primary School for Boys. The land, once home to the school, will be repurposed into a parking lot, marking a significant step in the project’s progress.

This project is a testament to collaborative effort, involving several government entities such as the Ministry of Works, Municipalities, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, and the Survey and Land Registration Bureau, among others. It’s a project that seeks to redefine urban development in Muharraq, with a keen eye on preserving its cultural heritage while making strides towards a more sustainable and connected future.

0
Bahrain
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

