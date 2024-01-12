en English
Bahrain

Feast of Our Lady of Arabia: A Symbol of Unity Amid Diversity

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Feast of Our Lady of Arabia: A Symbol of Unity Amid Diversity

On January 12, 2024, thousands of people from diverse nationalities and cultures congregated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Awali, Bahrain, for the dual celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Arabia and Family Day. This significant religious and cultural event underscored the theme of ’embracing diversity and celebrating unity in a single spirit.’

Harmony in Diversity

The Cathedral, under the guidance of Father Saji Thomas, OFMCap, the Rector, and the Apostolic Vicar of Northern Arabia, Aldo Berardi, O.SS.T, came alive with an array of activities designed to foster a sense of belonging and joy among attendees. Masses were conducted in various languages, reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of the attendees. Alongside these were cultural performances, musical recitals, and games, all curated to enhance the communal experience and promote unity amid diversity.

The Path to Unity

The festivities commenced with a Novena on January 3, culminating in the main event on January 12. This period of prayer and reflection, leading up to the feast day, acted as a spiritual runway, preparing the attendees for the celebration. Every aspect of the event was meticulously planned to uphold the traditions, strengthen faith, and rejoice together in the harmonious spirit of unity that the feast symbolizes.

Celebrating Unity in Faith

The Feast of Our Lady of Arabia is more than a celebration; it is a symbol of unity, faith, and harmony. It brings together people from different backgrounds, fostering a spirit of harmony that transcends cultural and national boundaries. This spirit of unity, encapsulated in the event, resonates with the universal Catholic call for peace, love, and unity among all humankind.

Bahrain
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

