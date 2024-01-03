en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahrain

Celebrate Bahrain Attracts Over 100,000 Visitors: A Boost for Bahrain’s Tourism

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Celebrate Bahrain Attracts Over 100,000 Visitors: A Boost for Bahrain’s Tourism

In what has been a momentous month for Bahrain, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BETA) reported an impressive turnout of over 100,000 visitors at the Festival City event. This event was part of the larger Celebrate Bahrain initiative, a month-long series of events that brought an amalgamation of family, musical, cultural, and sporting activities across different governorates in Bahrain.

Celebrate Bahrain: A Resounding Success

The Celebrate Bahrain festivities concluded with large gatherings of people at various locations, including Water Garden City and Marassi Al Bahrain. Other venues such as Bahrain Bay, Bahrain Harbour, Financial Center, Bahrain Fort, Bahrain National Museum, and Al Najmah Club also saw a significant surge in attendance.

The Minister of Tourism, Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, lauded the success of the program and its positive impact on citizens, residents, tourists, and visitors. Expressing her gratitude to all participants and partners involved in the event, she emphasized the commitment to innovation and diversity in Bahrain’s tourism offerings.

Bahrain International Tourist Attraction

Dr. Nasser Qaedi, CEO of BTEA, underscored the success of Celebrate Bahrain in attracting international tourists. The initiative offered diverse activities and exclusive promotions, aiming to provide an array of events catering to a broad audience.

Bahrain Championship: The Next Big Event

The upcoming Bahrain Championship, a DP World Tour event with a prize fund of USD2.5 million, is set to take place next month at the Royal Golf Club. Organized in cooperation with the club, the General Sports Authority, the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and BETA, the tournament is expected to attract golf enthusiasts from all over the world. Ryder Cup legend Thomas Bjorn and other rising stars will be participating in the event, which is free for general admission.

0
Bahrain Travel & Tourism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bahrain

See more
3 hours ago
Bahrain Hosts Unique Conference on Islamic Water Management Amid Iran's Dam Controversy
In an unprecedented move, the Kingdom of Bahrain is all set to host the Conference on the Archaeology of Irrigation Technology and Water Management in the Islamic World from January 7 to 9 at the Bahrain National Theatre. The conference is under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the
Bahrain Hosts Unique Conference on Islamic Water Management Amid Iran's Dam Controversy
Bahrain Preps to Welcome Chinese Tourists; China's Tourism Diplomacy in Focus
8 hours ago
Bahrain Preps to Welcome Chinese Tourists; China's Tourism Diplomacy in Focus
The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Ushers in a New Era of Sustainable Dining with Le Jardin
8 hours ago
The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Ushers in a New Era of Sustainable Dining with Le Jardin
Muharraq, Bahrain Embarks on Major Urban Development Project
4 hours ago
Muharraq, Bahrain Embarks on Major Urban Development Project
Education Minister Reaffirms HEC's Commitment to Higher Education Excellence in Bahrain
6 hours ago
Education Minister Reaffirms HEC's Commitment to Higher Education Excellence in Bahrain
Mazad Initiates Auction for Dismantling Alba's Old Power Stations
6 hours ago
Mazad Initiates Auction for Dismantling Alba's Old Power Stations
Latest Headlines
World News
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
14 seconds
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
25 seconds
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
45 seconds
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
57 seconds
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
2 mins
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
2 mins
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
2 mins
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
2 mins
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
9 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
50 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
52 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app