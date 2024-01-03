Celebrate Bahrain Attracts Over 100,000 Visitors: A Boost for Bahrain’s Tourism

In what has been a momentous month for Bahrain, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BETA) reported an impressive turnout of over 100,000 visitors at the Festival City event. This event was part of the larger Celebrate Bahrain initiative, a month-long series of events that brought an amalgamation of family, musical, cultural, and sporting activities across different governorates in Bahrain.

Celebrate Bahrain: A Resounding Success

The Celebrate Bahrain festivities concluded with large gatherings of people at various locations, including Water Garden City and Marassi Al Bahrain. Other venues such as Bahrain Bay, Bahrain Harbour, Financial Center, Bahrain Fort, Bahrain National Museum, and Al Najmah Club also saw a significant surge in attendance.

The Minister of Tourism, Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, lauded the success of the program and its positive impact on citizens, residents, tourists, and visitors. Expressing her gratitude to all participants and partners involved in the event, she emphasized the commitment to innovation and diversity in Bahrain’s tourism offerings.

Bahrain International Tourist Attraction

Dr. Nasser Qaedi, CEO of BTEA, underscored the success of Celebrate Bahrain in attracting international tourists. The initiative offered diverse activities and exclusive promotions, aiming to provide an array of events catering to a broad audience.

Bahrain Championship: The Next Big Event

The upcoming Bahrain Championship, a DP World Tour event with a prize fund of USD2.5 million, is set to take place next month at the Royal Golf Club. Organized in cooperation with the club, the General Sports Authority, the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and BETA, the tournament is expected to attract golf enthusiasts from all over the world. Ryder Cup legend Thomas Bjorn and other rising stars will be participating in the event, which is free for general admission.