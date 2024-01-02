Bahrain Launches Tenders for 123 New Housing Units, Expands Housing Program

Bahrain’s Housing and Urban Planning Ministry announced the opening of bids for 123 new dwelling units in an audacious attempt to increase the availability of affordable housing. This project is a component of the Government Land Development Programme, a strategic endeavour spearheaded by Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

A Collaborative Effort

The new housing projects embody a collaborative effort with the private sector. The mission is to create residential units with built-up areas of up to 220 square meters, designed to accommodate the needs of Bahraini families. Seventy-six of these units will be erected in Al Buhair region, while Horat Sanad will house the remaining 47.

Expansion of the Housing Programme

The Crown Prince’s directive extends beyond this immediate project. It aims to expand the housing program and implement eight additional projects in collaboration with the private sector during 2023-2024. This expansion is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing options to meet the growing demand among the citizens of Bahrain.

Positive Outcomes Fuel Further Development

Minister Amna Al Romaihi emphasized the success of the program since its inception, pointing to a successful pilot project as a benchmark. The Ministry recently partnered with Delmon Gate, a private company, to construct 131 residential units in Salman Town, another strong indicator of the program’s effectiveness and potential.

As Bahrain continues to identify and address the housing needs of its citizens, these developments mark significant strides in creating affordable, high-quality living spaces. The success of these projects promises a future where every Bahraini family has access to comfortable, well-designed homes.