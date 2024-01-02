en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahrain

Bahrain Launches Tenders for 123 New Housing Units, Expands Housing Program

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Bahrain Launches Tenders for 123 New Housing Units, Expands Housing Program

Bahrain’s Housing and Urban Planning Ministry announced the opening of bids for 123 new dwelling units in an audacious attempt to increase the availability of affordable housing. This project is a component of the Government Land Development Programme, a strategic endeavour spearheaded by Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

A Collaborative Effort

The new housing projects embody a collaborative effort with the private sector. The mission is to create residential units with built-up areas of up to 220 square meters, designed to accommodate the needs of Bahraini families. Seventy-six of these units will be erected in Al Buhair region, while Horat Sanad will house the remaining 47.

Expansion of the Housing Programme

The Crown Prince’s directive extends beyond this immediate project. It aims to expand the housing program and implement eight additional projects in collaboration with the private sector during 2023-2024. This expansion is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing options to meet the growing demand among the citizens of Bahrain.

Positive Outcomes Fuel Further Development

Minister Amna Al Romaihi emphasized the success of the program since its inception, pointing to a successful pilot project as a benchmark. The Ministry recently partnered with Delmon Gate, a private company, to construct 131 residential units in Salman Town, another strong indicator of the program’s effectiveness and potential.

As Bahrain continues to identify and address the housing needs of its citizens, these developments mark significant strides in creating affordable, high-quality living spaces. The success of these projects promises a future where every Bahraini family has access to comfortable, well-designed homes.

0
Bahrain
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bahrain's Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024: A Comprehensive Data Collection

By Shivani Chauhan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Bahrain's Pro-Palestinian Protests: A Pulse of Solidarity Amidst Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bahrain Rally Amplifies Global Call for Palestinian Rights and End to Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Global Reactions Intensify Amidst Gaza Conflict ...
@Bahrain · 3 days
Global Reactions Intensify Amidst Gaza Conflict ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
14 seconds
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
44 seconds
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits
51 seconds
Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits
Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon
56 seconds
Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon
Dallas Mavericks Brace for Utah Jazz Clash Amidst Injury Concerns
1 min
Dallas Mavericks Brace for Utah Jazz Clash Amidst Injury Concerns
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
1 min
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
1 min
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
2 mins
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
3 mins
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
50 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app