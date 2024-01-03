en English
Bahrain

Bahrain Hosts Unique Conference on Islamic Water Management Amid Iran’s Dam Controversy

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Kingdom of Bahrain is all set to host the Conference on the Archaeology of Irrigation Technology and Water Management in the Islamic World from January 7 to 9 at the Bahrain National Theatre. The conference is under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, and Prime Minister. It marks a significant milestone being the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

Sponsorship and Organization

The event is being organized by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) in collaboration with the Institute of Arab & Islamic Studies (IAIS) of the University of Exeter, UK. It aims to shed light on the historical water management and irrigation techniques employed in Islamic societies and the potential application of these ancient practices in current and future environmental and climate solutions.

Scope of the Conference

The conference will present studies related to regions that were influenced by Islamic civilization, including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Southeast and Central Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and historical Islamic territories in the Iberian Peninsula (Andalusia) and the Balkans. Participants will delve into various ancient water management structures, such as underground and suspended canals, ponds, tanks, fountains, water mills, wells, dams, and arches, developed between the seventh and nineteenth centuries.

Controversy Over the Chamshir Dam

Meanwhile, Iran’s major dam project, the Chamshir Dam, is slated to commence operations in March. However, it faces staunch opposition from environmentalists and archaeologists. They warn that the dam could doom an area sustained by the diminishing waters of the Zohreh River. Critics argue that the dam will transform agricultural lands into a salty wasteland and submerge newly found archaeological sites. Despite the dam’s operator dismissing these concerns, the opposition remains firm. Over 23,000 individuals have signed a petition declaring the Chamshir Dam a potential hazard due to faults in the reservoir bed and the presence of 11 oil wells in and around the reservoir.

Bahrain Environmental Science
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

