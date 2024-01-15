Bahrain Diplomatic Forum 2024 Inaugurated: Aiming to Foster Unity and Efficiency

The Diplomatic Forum 2024 in Bahrain has been inaugurated by the country’s Foreign Minister, Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani, on the auspicious event of Bahrain’s Diplomatic Day. The function was attended by the heads of the kingdom’s diplomatic and consular missions alongside senior ministry officials.

Emphasizing Diplomacy and Collaboration

Dr Al Zayani underlined the forum’s importance as a venue for the exchange of views and ideas on various regional and international issues. This gathering was more than just a meeting—it was a platform for creating optimal practices in consular, administrative, and security affairs. The forum’s objective was to foster increased collaboration and coherence within Bahrain’s diplomatic community and bolster the efficacy of their operations across the globe.

A Confluence of Diplomatic Minds

Among the attendees of the inauguration ceremony were Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, and Ghanim bin Fadhl Al Buainain, Minister of Shura and Representatives Council Affairs. The ceremony coincided with the launch of the Parliamentary Diplomacy Diploma programme, which sought to delve into topics related to the foundations of foreign policy, diplomatic work, and the role of the legislative environment in foreign investment attraction.

Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds

The programme also addressed strategic relations with countries and organizations. The Speaker expressed pride in Bahrain’s foreign policy, which is founded on humanitarian values, and acknowledged the contributions of the Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies. Dr Al Zayani confirmed the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s interest in cultivating a robust and constructive partnership with the legislative branch to enhance the role of parliamentary diplomacy in achieving national goals. This forum is a step forward in that direction, aiming to strengthen diplomatic bonds and foster a sense of unity among the diplomatic community, both nationally and internationally.