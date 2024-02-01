Travel Advisories Impact Bahamas Fishing Charter Business Amid Government Reassurances

Travel advisories issued by the United States and Canada have caused a wave of cancellations for Chubasco Charters, a fishing charter business in The Bahamas, according to its owner, Mike Russell. The advisories, which warn travelers of a spike in violent crime, particularly in areas such as Nassau and Freeport, have influenced tourists' decision, leading to direct cancellations of charters. In one instance, a group of women canceled their booking, citing discomfort with disembarking in Nassau due to the perceived violence.

Russell's Response to Travel Advisories

Russell acknowledged that the US Embassy's advisory was fair but criticized the government for not being proactive in managing the country's public relations. His main bone of contention was with false media reports, such as one by the Daily Mail, which incorrectly placed an incident of violence in Trinidad within The Bahamas.

Tourism Minister's Confidence Despite Adversities

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper addressed the concerns in the House of Assembly. He stated that despite the sensationalized international media reports, the country has attracted over nine million tourists in 2023 and posted the best tourism results in its history. Cooper expressed confidence that the negative coverage would not cause long-term harm to The Bahamas' reputation.

The Bahamas' Strong Brand and Diversity

Cooper emphasized the island's strong brand, diversity, and the friendly nature of its people. He also reassured that most incidents of violence occurred in inner city areas rarely visited by tourists, and no visitors have been targeted or injured. The government plans to fight the crime wave and transform the negative narrative into a positive one, ensuring that Bahamian embassies and tourism partners are aware of their efforts.

Despite the travel advisories, the government assures that The Bahamas remains a 'safe and welcoming destination' for tourists. It is implementing a comprehensive approach focusing on prevention, detection, prosecution, punishment, and rehabilitation to address the concerns. Additionally, the US Embassy issued a separate security alert noting 18 homicides in Nassau in 2024, often related to gang violence. Despite these advisories, Nassau's cruise traffic has been thriving, setting new passenger records annually.