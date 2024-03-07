Mattel & Atlantis Unveil Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation for 65th Anniversary

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Atlantis Paradise Island today announced a groundbreaking partnership for Barbie's 65th anniversary, launching 'Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True.' Set to debut Memorial Day weekend, this collaboration marks Barbie's first-ever themed experience in the Bahamas, offering guests an array of immersive activities and bespoke accommodations throughout the summer.

Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting Atlantis's commitment to unparalleled experiences. Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island, emphasized the resort's tradition of offering unforgettable experiences and firsts in the Bahamas, aligning perfectly with Barbie's iconic legacy.

Immersive Barbie-Themed Experiences

The partnership will transform Atlantis Paradise Island with Barbie-themed guest rooms and suites, activations, and unique retail opportunities. Guests of all generations can look forward to an unforgettable summer filled with Barbie magic, from exclusive merchandise to themed activities that celebrate the iconic doll's influence over the past 65 years.

Atlantis's Commitment to World-Class Entertainment

Atlantis Paradise Island is no stranger to innovation, having recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with significant renovations and the introduction of high-profile dining options. The resort's collaboration with Mattel is another testament to its dedication to providing exceptional experiences, adding a unique Barbie twist to its impressive lineup of attractions.

Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True not only commemorates an important milestone for Mattel but also offers families and Barbie enthusiasts a one-of-a-kind vacation experience. As guests explore the themed accommodations and partake in the various activations, they will be immersed in the world of Barbie, creating memories that will last a lifetime.