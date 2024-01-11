en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahamas

Luxurious Royal Island in The Bahamas Hits the Market at $45 Million

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Luxurious Royal Island in The Bahamas Hits the Market at $45 Million

The coveted Royal Island, a 430-acre private sanctuary nestled in the heart of The Bahamas, is now on the market for a grand sum of $45 million. This elite property, previously featured in Netflix’s ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,’ is a paradise replete with five exclusive residences, a private gym, a yoga center, a luxurious spa, and a large oval-shaped swimming pool.

Luxury Redefined

With its proximity to North Eleuthera and its famous pink sand beaches, Royal Island extends the opportunity for affluent individuals to own an exclusive retreat. The property sale encompasses all furnishings, making it a ready-to-move-in, turnkey purchase. The private island, a tropical haven designed to accommodate up to 18 guests, boasts beachfront villas and a guest house, all of which have been meticulously crafted with a tropical aesthetic.

An Oasis of Entertainment

Royal Island is more than just a tranquil sanctuary; it is a prime locale for social gatherings. With a dedicated bar and restaurant, residents and guests can relish the flavors of exquisite cuisines while basking in the serene ambiance. The island also offers a plethora of water sports activities like snorkeling, paddleboarding, jet skiing, and kayaking, ensuring a vibrant life beyond its tranquil shores.

Future Prospects

Previously available for rent at a steep $18,500 per night, the island already has preemptive approval for extensive development. As highlighted by Forbes, it includes plans for an expansive marina and a potential 18-hole waterfront golf course. With its strategic location—just 40 miles away from Nassau—Royal Island offers both seclusion and accessibility, making it an ideal investment for potential buyers seeking a luxurious Caribbean haven.

0
Bahamas
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bahamas

See more
9 hours ago
US Embassy Donates $1.84M Worth of Equipment to Royal Bahamas Police Force
The US Embassy has fortified the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) security apparatus with a considerable donation. The donation, received at a ceremony at the Police Training College on January 12, 2024, consists of four 27-feet long SAFE boats, 45 ballistic vests, and six jaws of life. These assets, valued at $1,840,000, are projected to
US Embassy Donates $1.84M Worth of Equipment to Royal Bahamas Police Force
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
1 day ago
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
1 day ago
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
Fidelity Bank CEO Advocates for a National Development Plan for the Bahamas
15 hours ago
Fidelity Bank CEO Advocates for a National Development Plan for the Bahamas
Beryl Rolle, Taxi Driver 1167, Passes Away Suddenly, Leaving Community in Mourning
23 hours ago
Beryl Rolle, Taxi Driver 1167, Passes Away Suddenly, Leaving Community in Mourning
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
23 hours ago
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
1 min
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
2 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
2 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
3 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
9 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
10 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
12 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
15 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
15 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
16 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app