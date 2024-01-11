Luxurious Royal Island in The Bahamas Hits the Market at $45 Million

The coveted Royal Island, a 430-acre private sanctuary nestled in the heart of The Bahamas, is now on the market for a grand sum of $45 million. This elite property, previously featured in Netflix’s ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,’ is a paradise replete with five exclusive residences, a private gym, a yoga center, a luxurious spa, and a large oval-shaped swimming pool.

Luxury Redefined

With its proximity to North Eleuthera and its famous pink sand beaches, Royal Island extends the opportunity for affluent individuals to own an exclusive retreat. The property sale encompasses all furnishings, making it a ready-to-move-in, turnkey purchase. The private island, a tropical haven designed to accommodate up to 18 guests, boasts beachfront villas and a guest house, all of which have been meticulously crafted with a tropical aesthetic.

An Oasis of Entertainment

Royal Island is more than just a tranquil sanctuary; it is a prime locale for social gatherings. With a dedicated bar and restaurant, residents and guests can relish the flavors of exquisite cuisines while basking in the serene ambiance. The island also offers a plethora of water sports activities like snorkeling, paddleboarding, jet skiing, and kayaking, ensuring a vibrant life beyond its tranquil shores.

Future Prospects

Previously available for rent at a steep $18,500 per night, the island already has preemptive approval for extensive development. As highlighted by Forbes, it includes plans for an expansive marina and a potential 18-hole waterfront golf course. With its strategic location—just 40 miles away from Nassau—Royal Island offers both seclusion and accessibility, making it an ideal investment for potential buyers seeking a luxurious Caribbean haven.