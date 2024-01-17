Faith and Governance Intersect at Bahamas' Annual Parliamentary Church Service

The Annual Parliamentary Church Service, a traditional event that underscores the deep-rooted connection between faith and governance in The Bahamas, took place on the morning of January 17, 2024, at Trinity Methodist Church in Nassau. This significant gathering saw the convergence of prominent religious and governmental figures, reflecting the cultural norms and values of the Bahamian society.

Unifying The Faithful and The Governing

Bishop Dr. Delton Fernander, the President of the Bahamas Christian Council, delivered a sermon that resonated with the attendees. In a powerful display of the intertwining of religion and politics, President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. LaShell Adderley, performed the Old Testament Reading, while Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Hon. Patricia Deveaux, MP, took on the New Testament Reading.

A Commitment to Youth Empowerment

On the sidelines of the event, the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, underscored the government's commitment to youth empowerment. He highlighted the Co-Curricular Activities Programme, which includes a Junior Sailing Programme for students in New Providence, with plans to expand to the Family Islands. The ministry's focus is also on developing infrastructure, including boat building programs, and establishing a national sailing academy to promote both Olympic and sloop sailing.

Church and Government: A Collaborative Force

The Bahamas Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon Philip Davis, emphasized the importance of the church and the Baptist movement to the modern Bahamas during his Official Remarks at Crusade 2024. He outlined a vision of collaboration between the church and the government to address social issues and improve the lives of Bahamians, especially in light of the recent surge in violent crime. Prime Minister Davis encouraged young people to reconsider involvement in drugs and gangs and thanked the church for keeping an open door to them.