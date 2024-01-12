en English
Bahamas

Dominica Welcomes MV Emerald Azzurra, Kickstarting a Vibrant Cruise Season

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Dominica Welcomes MV Emerald Azzurra, Kickstarting a Vibrant Cruise Season

On January 3, 2024, the tranquil Caribbean island of Dominica warmly received the inaugural visit of Celebrity Cruises’ MV Emerald Azzurra at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. The event was enshrined with a special plaque exchange ceremony, a maritime tradition to celebrate the first visit of a vessel to a port. This marks the commencement of two scheduled calls for the ship during the bustling 2023/24 cruise season.

MV Emerald Azzurra: A Gem in the Ocean

Built in 2022 and sailing under the flag of the Bahamas, the MV Emerald Azzurra is a symbol of luxury and comfort. With a gross tonnage of 5,175, the ship can accommodate up to 100 passengers and 76 crew members across its 7 decks and 50 cabins. The Azzurra is designed to provide an intimate, luxurious, and immersive sailing experience, making it a prime choice for discerning cruisers.

Exploring Dominica’s Northern Marvels

The passengers of the MV Emerald Azzurra were treated to immersive tours of Dominica’s northern attractions. From the sun-kissed shores of Purple Turtle Beach to the serene waters of Indian River, the lush expanses of Cabrits National Park, and the enchanting paths of the Syndicate nature trail – the visitors experienced the best of Dominica’s natural splendor.

The 2023/24 Cruise Season: A Wave of Opportunities

Dominica is expecting a total of 222 cruise calls during the 2023/24 season. This is projected to bring over 360,000 passengers to the island, with 13 being inaugural calls. As of December, the island had already welcomed 69 calls with 86,363 passengers. Among them, 62,843 disembarked to explore the island’s offerings, and 36,009 participated in organized tours. The Discover Dominica Authority is urging all tourism stakeholders to provide a welcoming, safe, and enjoyable experience for cruise visitors. This aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to promote Dominica as a prime cruise destination.

With more inaugural cruise calls on the horizon, including the arrival of MV AIDAmar and MV Costa Fortuna, as well as two other luxury vessels, MS Vista and MSC Explora I, Dominica is strengthening its position as a favored location for cruise tourism. This not only boosts the island’s economy but also serves as a testament to its captivating allure and hospitality. The 2023/24 cruise season is setting sail to a promising start, with Dominica at the helm of extraordinary cruise experiences.

Bahamas Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Bahamas

