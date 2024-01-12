en English
Bahamas

Beryl Rolle, Taxi Driver 1167, Passes Away Suddenly, Leaving Community in Mourning

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
Beryl Rolle, Taxi Driver 1167, Passes Away Suddenly, Leaving Community in Mourning

In a sudden turn of events, beloved taxi driver Beryl Rolle, known by her taxi number 1167, passed away unexpectedly at home. Beryl Rolle‘s untimely demise has left her community in shock, and a wave of grief and condolences have swept across all who knew her.

A Cherished Community Figure

Beryl Rolle was more than a taxi driver; she was a cherished figure in her community, known for her warm smile and friendly demeanor. Always active in local causes and initiatives, she was a constant presence that brought comfort and familiarity to many.

The Shocking Reality of Loss

The suddenness of Beryl’s passing has left her colleagues and passengers grappling with the harsh reality of her absence. Death, in its unforgiving nature, has dealt a blow that has left a void in the hearts of many who knew her.

Remembering Beryl Rolle

Beryl Rolle’s contribution to her profession and community goes beyond her role as a taxi driver. Her impact will be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her, and her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her community.

Bahamas Obituary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

