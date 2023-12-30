Bahamian Police Officers Receive King’s Police Medal in 50th Anniversary Year

In a year of jubilation for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, marking its 50th anniversary, the nation is illuminated yet again as two of its police officers receive a prestigious recognition. The King’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, an honor bestowed in the King’s 2024 New Year’s Honours, is awarded to Assistant Commissioners of Police Bernard Kenneth Bonamy Jr. and Theophilus Andrew Cunningham from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. This distinction, exclusively carried by these two Bahamian officers this year, is a testament to their exemplary service.

Recognition by His Majesty’s Bahamas Ministers

As the Bahamas revels in the half-century milestone of its Commonwealth involvement, these awards are far from random. They were approved on the advice of His Majesty’s Bahamas Ministers, adding to the festive spirit surrounding the 50th anniversary. More than just a recognition, it is a reflection of the enduring ties between the Bahamas and the British monarchy. While several Bahamians have been recipients of medals from their own government this year, Bonamy and Cunningham stand out as the only two recognized with this specific distinction by King Charles III.

Anticipation of a Royal Visit

Adding to the excitement is the anticipation of a royal visit. King Charles III is expected to grace the beautiful islands of the Bahamas during this 50th anniversary year. The specific date, however, remains under wraps, amplifying the sense of expectancy. This forthcoming visit, coupled with the news of the awards, adds an extra layer of significance to the ongoing celebrations.

A Broader Perspective

The awarding of The King’s Police Medal is part of a much larger announcement. The 2024 New Year Honours list, revealed by King Charles, includes 1,227 individuals recognized for their contributions across various fields. These honours range from Companions of Honour to Members of the Order of the British Empire, with recipients spanning multiple countries. However, the spotlight shines brightly on the Bahamas, with its two police officers being the sole recipients of the esteemed King’s Police Medal.