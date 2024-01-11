en English
Bahamas

Bahamian Broadcast Icon Robert ‘Bussy’ Gardiner Passes Away at 62

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Bahamian Broadcast Icon Robert ‘Bussy’ Gardiner Passes Away at 62

Robert ‘Bussy’ Gardiner, a revered figure in the Bahamian broadcasting landscape, has passed away at the age of 62 following a seizure. Known for his exceptional proficiency in the technical aspects of production, Gardiner was a stalwart at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (BCB) and his sudden demise leaves a void in the heart of the national broadcast network.

Legacy of a Media Maven

Gardiner’s career at the BCB was characterized by a remarkable dedication to his craft. His role as a Production Assistant in the Radio Department saw him become one of the most trusted and reliable technicians of his time. Not only did he cover a plethora of government events, but his responsibilities also extended to live parliamentary sessions, ensuring seamless broadcasts for the citizens of the Bahamas.

More Than A Technician

However, Gardiner’s work was not confined to the corridors of power. His assignments took him across the vast archipelago of the Bahamas where he covered various cultural and religious events. From spirited regattas and joyous homecomings to vibrant festivals and serene church services, Gardiner’s work brought the rich tapestry of Bahamian life to the homes of its people.

Robert ‘Bussy’ Gardiner is survived by his wife Lisa and their two sons, who now mourn the loss of a loving husband and father. His passing is also grieved by those who had the privilege of knowing him in his professional capacity. The community remembers him fondly for his unwavering commitment to his profession and the indelible mark he has left on Bahamian broadcasting.

Bahamas Obituary
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

