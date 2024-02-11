Baggot Street's Century of Change: From Battleground to Boulevard

A Century Apart: Baggot Street's Metamorphosis from Battleground to Boulevard

On June 29th, 1922, during the Battle of Dublin, an Armoured car of the National Army stood sentinel outside Mesrs. H. FERGUSON, Ltd. on Baggot Street. Commandant Leo Henderson was apprehended in a raid, and the street bore the scars of Ireland's Civil War. Fast forward a century, and Baggot Street has morphed into a bustling boulevard, its battleground legacy concealed beneath a veneer of modernity. David Cleary, a photographer, embarked on a journey to revisit these historical sites and document their transformations.

Footprints of the Past: Unveiling the Layers

Cleary's project, a comparison of archival photos from the National Library of Ireland with contemporary images, reveals a century of change. Amidst the evolved streetscape, one shopfront, Brooks & Co., remains a steadfast remnant of the past. The words 'J.H. Bowden, M.P.S.I.' inscribed on the original sign hint at its former life as a pharmacy.

Local historians and residents have lent their voices to this narrative, sharing insights on the architectural and demographic shifts that have transpired on Baggot Street. The area's strategic significance during the Irish Civil War, as a stronghold for both the Irish Republican Army and the British forces, is palpable in their accounts.

Voices from the Past and Present: A Chorus of Change

"During the war, Baggot Street was a battleground, with barricades erected to stall the enemy's advance," recounts Sean O'Donnell, a local historian. "The buildings bore the brunt of the conflict, their facades marred by gunfire and explosions."

Mary Doyle, a long-time resident, reminisces about the pharmacy that once stood where Brooks & Co. is now. "J.H. Bowden was more than just a pharmacist; he was a pillar of the community. His shop was a gathering place, where people exchanged news and shared stories."

John Murphy, a contemporary business owner on Baggot Street, reflects on the changes he's witnessed. "The street has become more cosmopolitan, with a diverse mix of businesses and residents. Yet, there's still a sense of community that harks back to its past."