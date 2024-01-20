US Ambassador Commemorates Black January; Diplomatic Activities of Azerbaijan Highlighted

United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, paid tribute to the victims of Black January, a historical tragedy that unfolded in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, in January 1990. A post on the US embassy's social media recognized the significant loss of civilian lives during the violent crackdown by Soviet troops. This gesture serves to honor the memory of those who perished and extends sympathy to their surviving family and friends.

Ambassador Libby's Commemoration

Ambassador Libby's message was not only a commemoration, but also a reminder of the resilience of the Azerbaijani people. Despite the harsh trials and tribulations they endured during Black January, their spirit remained unbroken. This message resonates deeply with those who lost loved ones and serves as a testament to the strength of the Azerbaijani nation.

Focus on Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Activities

In other diplomatic activities, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discussed the operations of the French company 'Total' in Azerbaijan. The involvement of Total, a multinational integrated oil and gas company, in Azerbaijan indicates a strengthening of economic ties between the two nations. The Azerbaijani Ambassador also presented credentials to the Romanian Foreign Minister, a routine procedure that further cements diplomatic relations.

Potential Peace Talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has suggested that there might be potential for peace between Baku and Yerevan, the capitals of Azerbaijan and Armenia, respectively. Despite ongoing skirmishes, both nations have shown a willingness to negotiate a permanent peace agreement. However, the road to peace is fraught with obstacles, including demarcation and delimitation of borders, and the unblocking of transportation communications. The differences in the visions of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia could also pose challenges in the negotiation process.

Despite these challenges, there is optimism for a durable peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The United States has expressed hope for this outcome, emphasizing the need for sovereignty and territorial integrity. The State Department has noted significant progress and is encouraging both parties to maintain momentum. This sentiment is echoed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who has expressed serious grounds for normalizing relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.