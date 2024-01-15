President Aliyev Stresses Open Dialogues and Security at the 9th Global Baku Forum

In the heart of Baku, the winds of change swept through the halls of the 9th Global Baku Forum. Addressing the congregation, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan starkly emphasized the need for open, sincere discussions on pressing global issues. The forum, a beacon of international cooperation, attracted increased participation from around fifty nations, underscoring the urgent need for a unified approach to address the ever-evolving global landscape.

Emphasizing the Necessity of New Approaches

Aliyev's speech highlighted the role of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) in fostering international cooperation and addressing global concerns. Stressing the fundamental changes the world has undergone, he underscored the necessity for new approaches, particularly in matters of security. He expressed his gratitude to the NGIC co-chairs for their contributions and reiterated the need for international and leading financial institutions to preempt potential crises.

Addressing Crises and the Post-War Situation

In his address, Aliyev drew attention to looming crises such as food shortages, migration, and energy market volatility. Transitioning to the post-war situation in Azerbaijan, he advocated for peace in the region following the victory in the Karabakh conflict. Progress made in proposing peace principles and border delimitation with Armenia was reported, with a firm urge for Armenia to comply with agreements for opening communications.

Warning Against Jeopardizing Peace Efforts

Aliyev cautioned against Armenia's delay in granting access to the Zangazur corridor, a move that could jeopardize peace efforts. While assuring the security and rights of the Armenian population in Karabakh, he dismissed any claims of a 'Nagorno Karabakh' status, a stance that could lead to further confrontation. His address concluded with an emphasis on learning from history and avoiding actions that could threaten regional peace and stability.