OTS Commemorates 'Black January': Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) marked January 20 as the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, in remembrance of a historic event known as Black January. This day bears a significant weight in Azerbaijan's history, marking the sacrifices made in the pursuit of the nation's independence. The OTS expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan, honoring the memory of those who were martyred during this period, and sharing the collective grief with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

OTS Commemorates Black January

The OTS's commemoration came in the form of a post on its official page, reflecting the collective remembrance and respect for the sacrifices made for Azerbaijan's independence. In this solemn occasion, the OTS expressed its deep solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan, honoring the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their country's independence.

A Day of National Mourning

The event, hosted by the Azerbaijan National Library, commemorated the 34th anniversary of Black January, honoring the martyrs who died for the independence of Azerbaijan. The commemoration featured a minute of silence, an electronic database presentation, and a traditional book exhibition.

Remembering the Tragic Events of January 20, 1990

The content also provided key details about the tragic events of January 20, 1990. On that fateful day, hundreds of civilians were killed, injured, and arrested by Soviet troops in Baku. The day is marked as a grim reminder of the struggle for independence, reflecting the high price paid by the Azerbaijani people in their pursuit of freedom.