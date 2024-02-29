Recent excavations in the liberated city of Khojaly, Azerbaijan, have unearthed the remains of another minor from a mass grave near the former carpet factory, APA reports citing the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office. The discovery sheds light on the ongoing efforts to investigate the atrocities committed during the occupation, as the Prosecutor General's Office's Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies spearheads a comprehensive investigation. This revelation comes amidst Azerbaijan's broader challenges, including a recent death sentence for an attacker on its embassy in Iran and another civilian casualty from a landmine in Tartar district.

Uncovering the Past: Khojaly Mass Grave Investigation

The mass grave in Khojaly, a stark reminder of past hostilities, was discovered during significant restoration and construction works in the area. Initial findings indicate that the buried human remains belong to at least five individuals, with two likely being minors. Reports suggest these victims were subjected to inhumane treatment and physical violence. This investigation forms part of Azerbaijan's efforts to document and address the human rights violations occurring during the prolonged conflict over the region.

Continued Landmine Threats Post-Liberation

Even as Azerbaijan navigates the complexities of post-conflict reconstruction and reconciliation, landmine incidents underscore the enduring threats to civilian safety. The recent landmine explosion in Tartar district, resulting in a civilian's leg amputation, highlights the ongoing danger these remnants of war pose to returning residents and reconstruction efforts. Azerbaijan's government has repeatedly called for international support in mine clearance operations to ensure the safe return of displaced persons and the rehabilitation of liberated areas.

Azerbaijan's Stance on International Relations and Security

In the face of these challenges, Azerbaijan remains steadfast in its commitment to regional security and the protection of its citizens. The country's leadership has vocally criticized the biased resolutions and accusations from international bodies, such as the European Parliament, which often overlook the complexities of the region's history and the steps Azerbaijan has taken towards integration and peace. Amidst accusations and external pressures, Azerbaijan continues to advocate for its sovereignty and the right to secure and develop its liberated territories.

As Azerbaijan grapples with the dual challenges of addressing historical injustices and ensuring contemporary security, the discovery in Khojaly and the ongoing landmine threats serve as poignant reminders of the long road ahead in the region's recovery and reconciliation processes. The nation's efforts to navigate these complex issues, while facing external scrutiny and geopolitical pressures, underscore the delicate balance between past and future, memory and progress.