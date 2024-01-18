Ilyushin Cargo Plane's Multiple Flights Raise Concerns of Escalated Military Readiness

An Ilyushin cargo plane, capable of hauling up to 50 tons of cargo, has been documented making 14 trips between Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, and Nakhichevan, an Azerbaijani exclave less than 100 kilometers from Yerevan, Armenia's capital. These alarm-raising flights, according to Jean-Christophe Buisson, deputy director of the French daily newspaper Le Figaro, were loaded with military equipment.

Escalating Tensions in the Region

Buisson, in his report, underscored the closeness of Nakhichevan to Yerevan. This revelation comes amid recent statements from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, sparking apprehension of an escalation in military preparedness or activity in the region. The historical discord between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, further intensifies this concern.

Implications of the Flights

The frequency of these flights and the nature of the cargo they were allegedly carrying could have significant implications. If the claims are accurate, this activity could signify a substantial escalation in Azerbaijan's military readiness. Such a development could have far-reaching consequences given the strained relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the potential for renewed conflict.

A History of Conflict

The two nations have been locked in dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but primarily inhabited by ethnic Armenians. The conflict has resulted in several military engagements, most recently in 2020, that have led to significant loss of life and displacement of people. The recent flights, carrying military equipment to a location in close proximity to the Armenian capital, could be a worrying sign of the potential for further conflict in the region.