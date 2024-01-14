en English
Azerbaijan

Historian Urges Psychiatric Evaluation for President Aliyev Amid Territorial Claims

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Historian Urges Psychiatric Evaluation for President Aliyev Amid Territorial Claims

An expert in Turkish studies, historian Ruben Melkonyan, has critiqued Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev for his inconsistent territorial claims against Armenia. Aliyev recently claimed he held no territorial demands towards Armenia, while simultaneously asserting that Yerevan, Lake Sevan, and the Syunik Province are historically Azeri territories. Melkonyan suggests that such statements warrant a psychiatric evaluation, highlighting the contradiction and absurdity in Aliyev’s remarks.

Melkonyan points out that this is not the first time that Aliyev has made such claims. He criticizes the Azeri leader for his disregard for historical facts. Specifically, Aliyev’s reference to Lake Sevan by a different name a century ago is easily refuted by historical maps. These maps clearly delineate the boundaries of the regions and their historical ties, counteracting the claims made by Aliyev.

Expansionistic Mindset of Azerbaijan

Melkonyan has condemned the expansionistic mindset and behavior exhibited by Azerbaijan. He states that it contradicts internationally accepted standards and resembles a prehistoric system of territorial claims and conquests. This mindset, as Melkonyan suggests, undermines the potential for peaceful and diplomatic resolution of territorial conflicts between nations.

The situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been fraught with tension and conflict. In the past, the largely Armenian populated region of Nagorno Karabakh was the center of territorial disputes between the two nations. Despite a ceasefire agreement in 1994, the conflict remained unresolved. In 2020, a new war was fought in the region, resulting in Azerbaijan regaining territory. In September 2023, Azerbaijan launched another military offensive, leading to the dissolution of the Republic of Artsakh and a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the area.

Aliyev has declared that Azerbaijan will refuse to recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity unless Yerevan signs a bilateral peace deal in line with Baku’s proposals. Aliyev’s harsh stance is indicative of a tough negotiation position from Azerbaijan, suggesting that the conflict may continue if the situation persists.

Azerbaijan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Azerbaijan

