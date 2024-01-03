en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Azerbaijan

European Natural Gas Price Drops Amidst Rising Supply from Azerbaijan

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
European Natural Gas Price Drops Amidst Rising Supply from Azerbaijan

In an interesting turn of events, the price of natural gas in Europe has witnessed a significant decrease, with the cost of 1,000 cubic meters of gas plunging below USD 350- a 7.3% drop from the previous price of USD 399.5. This pricing is based on the TTF index, a key indicator in the Netherlands, which serves as Europe’s most liquid virtual gas sales center.

Natural Gas Supply Boost in Europe

The drop in price comes against the backdrop of an increased gas supply to Europe, primarily from Azerbaijan. As of December 31, 2021, this country began transporting gas to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), establishing Azerbaijan as a significant player in the European gas market. With its gas exports accounting for a whopping 72% of Georgia’s gas imports, the effect on the European market is substantial.

Contrasting Price Trends

Contrary to the situation in Europe, natural gas prices have seen an uptick at NYMEX, showcasing a divergence in the price trends of natural gas markets across different regions. In the first trading session of the year, natural gas futures settled higher, spurred by prospects of colder January weather increasing demand. Despite these forecasts, natural gas prices worldwide continue to edge down, influenced by lagging winter weather and abundant storage.

Factors Affecting Global Natural Gas Market

Several factors, including geopolitical tensions, economic conditions, and weather uncertainties, are expected to continue shaping natural gas consumption in 2024. In 2023, the European natural gas price had dropped by over 40%, breaching the $2 threshold for the first time since 2020 due to record output, mild weather, and concerns about an ongoing supply glut. Despite these challenges, U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and Asia have shown resilience.

Future Obstacles for European Natural Gas Market

The European natural gas market is expected to face fresh obstacles in 2024 and 2025 due to rising geopolitical risks and the likely end of the transit deal between Ukraine and Russia. Despite significant progress in dealing with the energy crisis in 2023, European firms have locked in gas volumes for over a decade, indicating a longer lifespan for natural gas in Europe. The rapid buildout of new LNG regasification capacity in Europe continues, with Germany expected to kickstart two new floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in the first quarter of the year.

0
Azerbaijan Business Energy Europe
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Post-Conflict Progress: New Residential Quarter Emerges in Sugovushan, Azerbaijan

By Rizwan Shah

Azerbaijani Girls' Volleyball Team Gears up for EEVZA Championship

By Salman Khan

Azeri Light Crude Oil Price Drops in Global Market

By Rizwan Shah

Astrakhan's Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market

By Rizwan Shah

Azerbaijan Extends VAT Exemption on Feed to Boost Animal Husbandry ...
@Agriculture · 3 hours
Azerbaijan Extends VAT Exemption on Feed to Boost Animal Husbandry ...
heart comment 0
Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Day

By Rizwan Shah

Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Day
PASHA Life Insurance Celebrates Record Profits and Strategic Achievements in 2023

By Rizwan Shah

PASHA Life Insurance Celebrates Record Profits and Strategic Achievements in 2023
Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations

By Safak Costu

Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
21 seconds
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
23 seconds
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
47 seconds
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
2 mins
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
2 mins
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
3 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
3 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
3 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
7 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app