European Natural Gas Price Drops Amidst Rising Supply from Azerbaijan

In an interesting turn of events, the price of natural gas in Europe has witnessed a significant decrease, with the cost of 1,000 cubic meters of gas plunging below USD 350- a 7.3% drop from the previous price of USD 399.5. This pricing is based on the TTF index, a key indicator in the Netherlands, which serves as Europe’s most liquid virtual gas sales center.

Natural Gas Supply Boost in Europe

The drop in price comes against the backdrop of an increased gas supply to Europe, primarily from Azerbaijan. As of December 31, 2021, this country began transporting gas to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), establishing Azerbaijan as a significant player in the European gas market. With its gas exports accounting for a whopping 72% of Georgia’s gas imports, the effect on the European market is substantial.

Contrasting Price Trends

Contrary to the situation in Europe, natural gas prices have seen an uptick at NYMEX, showcasing a divergence in the price trends of natural gas markets across different regions. In the first trading session of the year, natural gas futures settled higher, spurred by prospects of colder January weather increasing demand. Despite these forecasts, natural gas prices worldwide continue to edge down, influenced by lagging winter weather and abundant storage.

Factors Affecting Global Natural Gas Market

Several factors, including geopolitical tensions, economic conditions, and weather uncertainties, are expected to continue shaping natural gas consumption in 2024. In 2023, the European natural gas price had dropped by over 40%, breaching the $2 threshold for the first time since 2020 due to record output, mild weather, and concerns about an ongoing supply glut. Despite these challenges, U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and Asia have shown resilience.

Future Obstacles for European Natural Gas Market

The European natural gas market is expected to face fresh obstacles in 2024 and 2025 due to rising geopolitical risks and the likely end of the transit deal between Ukraine and Russia. Despite significant progress in dealing with the energy crisis in 2023, European firms have locked in gas volumes for over a decade, indicating a longer lifespan for natural gas in Europe. The rapid buildout of new LNG regasification capacity in Europe continues, with Germany expected to kickstart two new floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in the first quarter of the year.