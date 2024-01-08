Baku’s 2040 Vision: A Multimodal Approach to Public Transportation

The vision for Baku, Azerbaijan’s future transportation framework, has been unreservedly articulated in the ‘Baku city General Plan 2040’. This comprehensive blueprint strategically emphasizes the role of integrating multiple modes of transit, including metrobuses, high-speed railroads, and trams, to meet the rising demand for public transportation. The city’s existing metro system, renowned for its high capacity, sets a high standard. Yet, the substantial costs associated with expanding this metro infrastructure necessitate the exploration of more economical options.

Revitalizing Tramway Network: A Cost-effective Solution

Delineated within the plan is the proposal that the most cost-effective and expedient solution to enhance public transportation lies in the revitalization and expansion of the tram network. This approach not only promises efficiency but also offers a viable, complementary service to the metro, catering to both urban and suburban transit needs.

Leveraging Underutilized Railway Tracks

The plan further suggests a pragmatic approach to improving the city’s transportation infrastructure: capitalizing on the underutilized railway tracks within the city to develop a tram-electric train system. This ingenious initiative is poised to make efficient use of the existing railway infrastructure, reducing redundancy, and maximizing utility.

Addressing Future Transit Needs

The ‘Baku city General Plan 2040’ presents a compelling case for a multimodal public transportation system that is both inclusive and efficient. By revitalizing the tram network and capitalizing on the underutilized railway infrastructure, Baku is poised to address its future transit needs effectively, promoting sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

