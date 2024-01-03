en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Azerbaijan

Azeri Light Crude Oil Price Drops in Global Market

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Azeri Light Crude Oil Price Drops in Global Market

In the global oil industry, recent shifts have seen the price of Azeri Light crude oil on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis experience a decline. The market witnessed the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil drop by USD 1.37. This represents a 1.68% decline, subsequently driving the price down to USD 80.19 per barrel.

Azeri Light CIF Performance

The Azeri Light CIF has a well-established presence in the global oil market. In 2022, the average selling price for a barrel of Azeri Light CIF stood at USD 103.58. This is a significant figure, considering that the previous year saw a considerable increase in the price of Azeri Light CIF oil, witnessing a rise of 44.6% compared to its value in 2021.

Other Developments in the Oil Market

Alongside the fluctuating prices, there are other noteworthy developments in the oil market. Lukoil, one of the significant players, is considering revising its strategic approach concerning its assets in Bulgaria. In another instance, an earlier report indicated that the price of Azerbaijan oil had risen to USD 78 per barrel.

Global Impact

The variations in oil prices can have far-reaching implications on a global scale. From shifting the dynamics of energy markets to affecting the strategic decisions of multinational companies, these changes are significant. The price volatility in the oil market underscores the interconnected nature of modern global economies and the critical role oil plays in international trade.

0
Azerbaijan Business Energy
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Astrakhan's Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market

By Rizwan Shah

Azerbaijan Extends VAT Exemption on Feed to Boost Animal Husbandry

By Rizwan Shah

Azerbaijani President Extends Congratulations to Cuba on Liberation Day

By Rizwan Shah

PASHA Life Insurance Celebrates Record Profits and Strategic Achievements in 2023

By Rizwan Shah

Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations ...
@Azerbaijan · 20 hours
Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Horadiz – Agband Railway Line Expected to be Completed by 2025

By Safak Costu

Horadiz - Agband Railway Line Expected to be Completed by 2025
Trial Scheduled for Alleged Assassination Attempt on Azerbaijani Deputy Amidst Strained Iran-Azerbaijan Relations

By Safak Costu

Trial Scheduled for Alleged Assassination Attempt on Azerbaijani Deputy Amidst Strained Iran-Azerbaijan Relations
Ilham Aliyev Officially Registered as Presidential Candidate by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission

By Safak Costu

Ilham Aliyev Officially Registered as Presidential Candidate by Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission
Latest Headlines
World News
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
43 seconds
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
1 min
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
1 min
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
1 min
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
1 min
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
1 min
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
1 min
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
2 mins
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app