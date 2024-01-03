Azeri Light Crude Oil Price Drops in Global Market

In the global oil industry, recent shifts have seen the price of Azeri Light crude oil on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis experience a decline. The market witnessed the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil drop by USD 1.37. This represents a 1.68% decline, subsequently driving the price down to USD 80.19 per barrel.

Azeri Light CIF Performance

The Azeri Light CIF has a well-established presence in the global oil market. In 2022, the average selling price for a barrel of Azeri Light CIF stood at USD 103.58. This is a significant figure, considering that the previous year saw a considerable increase in the price of Azeri Light CIF oil, witnessing a rise of 44.6% compared to its value in 2021.

Other Developments in the Oil Market

Alongside the fluctuating prices, there are other noteworthy developments in the oil market. Lukoil, one of the significant players, is considering revising its strategic approach concerning its assets in Bulgaria. In another instance, an earlier report indicated that the price of Azerbaijan oil had risen to USD 78 per barrel.

Global Impact

The variations in oil prices can have far-reaching implications on a global scale. From shifting the dynamics of energy markets to affecting the strategic decisions of multinational companies, these changes are significant. The price volatility in the oil market underscores the interconnected nature of modern global economies and the critical role oil plays in international trade.