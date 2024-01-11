en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Tourism Sector: A Story of Significant Growth Over Two Decades

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Azerbaijan's Tourism Sector: A Story of Significant Growth Over Two Decades

In a sweeping testament to Azerbaijan’s burgeoning tourism industry, Goydeniz Gahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan, has unveiled remarkable growth statistics at an industry forum in Baku. A compelling narrative of increased foreign visitors, expanding workforce, and a significant economic contribution, the Azerbaijani tourism sector has witnessed a substantial transformation over the past two decades.

Threefold Increase in Foreign Visitors

The magnetism of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and natural beauty has drawn a throng of international tourists. The country has registered a more than threefold surge in the number of foreign visitors in the past twenty years. This remarkable rise is a testament to the nation’s increasing global appeal and successful tourism strategies.

Overnight Stays and Employment Skyrocket

Parallel to the influx of tourists, Azerbaijan has also seen an almost eightfold increase in overnight stays in hotels and similar establishments, indicating a robust hospitality sector. The thriving tourism industry has led to a 6.5 times expansion in the tourism workforce with overall employment in the sector growing by 4.1 times, offering a significant boost to the nation’s job market.

Tourism’s Amplified Contribution to GDP

An important gauge of the tourism sector’s impact on the national economy is its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Over the past two decades, tourism’s contribution to Azerbaijan’s GDP has impressively risen from 0.7 percent to 3.3 percent. This substantial increase underscores the sector’s growing significance and potential for future economic expansion.

As Azerbaijan looks ahead to COP29, the tourism industry stands as a beacon of growth and economic potential. The achievements of the past two decades set a promising precedent for the sector’s future, underscoring the transformative power of tourism in Azerbaijan’s socio-economic landscape.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

