Azerbaijan’s National Security Policy Working Group Refashioned by President Ilham Aliyev

In a strategic move reflecting a shift in Azerbaijan’s national security posture, President Ilham Aliyev has made a significant alteration to the working group responsible for framing the country’s national security policy. Tasked with the critical responsibility of crafting the national security concept, foreign policy strategy, military doctrine, and other key security-related documents, the working group will now include new high-level members.

Changes in the Working Group

The recent additions to the working group include the Deputy Head of the Presidential Security Service, the Deputy Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, and the deputy head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities. This reconfiguration of the team is a clear indication of an adjustment in the architecture of Azerbaijan’s strategic security policy formulation.

Historical Feat and Economic Rebound

The year 2023 marked a historic milestone for Azerbaijan. The country achieved a monumental feat by restoring its territorial integrity and securing full sovereignty. This included the liberation of the Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts, which had been occupied by Armenia since the early 1990s. Under the strategic leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan successfully overcame the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly within the non-oil and gas sector, leading to macroeconomic stability and economic growth.

Foreign Relations and Concerns

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, expressed concern over the perception of Western Azerbaijanis returning home being seen as a territorial claim by Armenia. The current state of Azerbaijan-France relations is at its lowest point, and the country hopes for the restoration of relations with the US. In light of security concerns, Azerbaijan had to close its Embassy in Iran, although discussions with the Iranian side are ongoing. Bayramov also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s strategic cooperation within the Organisation of Turkic States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the country’s humanitarian aid contributions to various countries and regions.

As Azerbaijan steps into 2024, it aims to maintain its strategic security posture and foster beneficial foreign relations while addressing the challenges and concerns that lie ahead.