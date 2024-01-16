Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Defends Citizen Arrested in Iran

In a compelling portrayal of international diplomacy, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been actively liaising with Iranian authorities to protect the rights and interests of Farid Safarli, who is presently serving a two and a half year prison sentence in Iran. Safarli, initially accused of 'espionage,' had his charges mitigated to 'attempted espionage' during the court proceedings on July 19, 2023.

Azerbaijani Ministry in Action

Under the vigilant observation of Aykhan Hajizada, the Ministry's spokesperson, the Azerbaijani government has been closely following the developments in Safarli's case. Through a series of press releases dated March 9, June 2, and August 2, 2023, the Ministry has revealed its consistent efforts to ascertain the condition of the arrested citizen, clarify the charges with Iranian authorities, and secure legal representation for him.

Ensuring Safarli's Rights

Amidst the complexities of the situation, the Azerbaijani government has ensured that Safarli's rights are respected. Employees from the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Tabriz have been allowed visits to Safarli in prison, facilitating communication between him and his family. The Ministry continues to take necessary measures to protect Safarli's rights and interests, reflecting the commitment of the Azerbaijani government to its citizens, even beyond its borders.

Contextualizing the Incident

This incident comes at a time of strained relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Factors such as Azerbaijan's growing ties with Israel, territorial disputes, and the construction of the Zangezur Corridor have created an unstable situation. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has even issued a travel warning to its citizens against visiting Iran. Despite these challenges, the Azerbaijani government remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice for Safarli, further reinforcing the narrative of its commitment to its citizenry.