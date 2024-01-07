en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Financial Sector Faces Technical Difficulties

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Azerbaijan’s Financial Sector Faces Technical Difficulties

In the heart of the Caucasus, Azerbaijan, a burgeoning issue is affecting the nation’s financial sector. Azernews reports that users across the country are encountering difficulties with online money transfers. The Azerikard processing center, a pivotal entity servicing numerous banks within the nation, is grappling with technical dilemmas that have imposed persistent limitations on the use of ATMs, POS terminals, and bank mobile applications.

Acknowledgment and Assurance

The Azerikard center has not turned a blind eye to these problems. They have openly acknowledged the glitches and assured concerned users that rigorous efforts are currently underway to rectify the situation. A collaborative approach has been adopted, with the technical service company being brought on board to expedite the problem-solving process.

Specific Issue Identified

One specific issue that has come to light is the inaccurate display of card data within mobile banking applications. This glitch poses a significant hurdle for users trying to conduct online transactions and manage their accounts. The processing center is fully cognizant of this problem and is actively working towards a resolution.

Restoration and Resilience

Despite the challenges, the Azerikard center has shown resilience in the face of adversity. The technical issues that had been plaguing ATMs, POS terminals, and mobile applications of banks have been resolved, restoring full functionality to the affected services. This restoration has been achieved following joint measures taken with the service company, reinforcing the spirit of teamwork and determination. However, the journey was not without its trials, as the technical difficulties affected thirteen out of twenty-three banks in the country.

Azerbaijan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Azerbaijan

