Azerbaijan's Digital Leap: Over 1.9M Enjoy High-Speed Internet, Reveals Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, marked a significant milestone in its journey towards digital transformation, with Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, highlighting the country's broadband internet achievements. Speaking at a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment," Mammadov shared that over 150 internet operators and providers now serve approximately 1.9 million fixed broadband internet subscribers across the nation.

Expanding Fiber Optic Footprint

Nearly 70 percent of these subscribers are connected via advanced fiber optic cable, indicating Azerbaijan's focused efforts on upgrading its digital infrastructure. This move not only ensures faster internet speeds but also lays the groundwork for future technological advancements and economic growth. The country's average fixed broadband speed has reached 35.2 Mbit/s, showcasing a notable improvement over previous years.

Widespread Internet Usage and Mobile Connectivity

Mammadov also revealed that internet penetration in Azerbaijan is impressively high, with 88.1 percent of the population using the internet. The country boasts nearly universal 3G and 4G network coverage, closely approaching 100 percent. Moreover, active mobile internet users have surpassed 8.8 million, reflecting a significant digital adoption rate among the populace. The ratio of active mobile internet subscribers to every 100 individuals stands at 86, underlining the widespread accessibility of mobile internet.

Future Prospects and Digital Ambitions

Azerbaijan's digital landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by government initiatives and a robust digital development strategy. The country's commitment to enhancing its digital infrastructure and increasing internet accessibility is paving the way for a more connected and technologically advanced society. This progress not only benefits individual users but also stimulates economic development, innovation, and competitiveness on a global scale.

As Azerbaijan continues to expand its digital horizons, the implications for businesses, education, and social connectivity are profound. The nation's journey towards a digital future promises to unlock new opportunities, foster innovation, and enhance the quality of life for its citizens. With such a strong foundation in place, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.