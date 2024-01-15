On the rapidly evolving diplomatic chessboard between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, has accused Armenia of distorting facts about the January Tragedy. In a bold move that signals rising tensions, Hajizada has categorically denied allegations of deportation and ethnic cleansing levied against Azerbaijan.

Unmasking Armenia's Allegations

The spokesperson has termed the accusations against Azerbaijan as absurd, arguing that Armenia's charges are a mere smoke screen for its own systematic policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis. These allegations, Hajizada asserts, aim to deflect attention away from Armenia's historical policy of ethnic cleansing, a policy which has impacted Azerbaijanis not only in Armenia but also in their own homeland.

Parallel Diplomatic Developments

In parallel diplomatic developments, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister has been engaged in important discussions with Russia's Special Representative. The crux of these discussions has been cooperation and the regional situation. The AIR Centre Chairman has also raised concerns over France's military cooperation with Armenia, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding diplomatic scenario.

Progress in Peace Agreement Proposals

In a glimmer of hope amidst escalating tensions, the Armenian Foreign Minister has indicated some progress in the peace agreement proposals put forward by Azerbaijan. However, the specifics of this progress have not been detailed, leaving the international community waiting with bated breath for further updates.