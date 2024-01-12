Azerbaijani Religious Leaders Protest US Religious Freedom Watch List Inclusion

Azerbaijani religious leaders have come together to voice their displeasure against the decision of the United States Department to place Azerbaijan on a "special watch list" for religious freedom concerns in 2023. This move by the US Department was based on a report issued by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which the Azerbaijani religious leaders have vehemently identified as biased and subjective.

Advisory Council Presents Objective View

The Advisory Council of leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan, which is comprised of diverse faiths, is set on presenting an objective view of the situation in their country. They argue that the realities in Azerbaijan do not warrant the country's inclusion on the watch list.

Electing New Religious Leader and Pope's Interest

In other news, the head of the Baku Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church has just been elected. Meanwhile, Pope Francis is increasingly showing interest in the region. He has been vocal about the need for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, even offering prayers for the resolution of the conflict between the two nations.

Pope Francis Urges Peace Treaty

Pope Francis has been particularly concerned about the tension in the South Caucasus and the disagreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He has been urging the two parties to sign a peace treaty and has emphasized the urgency of the legal and safe return of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to their homes.

The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the return of IDPs to their native lands, and the landmine issue in Karabakh are all critical issues that have been highlighted in this context. Pope Francis' call for Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty, as well as Azerbaijan's respect for all religions and protection of their heritage, are also significant points of discussion.