Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations

Amidst the backdrop of ongoing territorial tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a significant military confrontation transpired on September 19-20 in Artsakh, internationally recognized as Nagorno-Karabakh. The confrontation resulted in substantial losses for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, particularly the commando brigades.

The Elite Commando Brigades

Constituting an elite unit within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the commando brigades were established in 2021. Comprising servicemen from the Azerbaijani Ground Forces, the brigade members have undergone specialized training in Turkey. These specialized forces were among the most affected in the recent confrontations in Artsakh.

(Read Also: Armenian Community Fights Against Luxury Hotel Project in East Jerusalem)

The Historical Conflict

The battles in Artsakh are part of a long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region. A ceasefire agreement was brokered by Russia in 2020 following a six-week war. However, the region has seen intermittent fighting ever since. Nagorno-Karabakh, while being under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. This dichotomy has led to ongoing tensions and periodic military engagements between the two nations.

(Read Also: Trial Scheduled for Alleged Assassination Attempt on Azerbaijani Deputy Amidst Strained Iran-Azerbaijan Relations)

Current Situation

The recent confrontations have resulted in the death of 71 Azerbaijani soldiers, with Armenia also reporting significant casualties. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that 105 Armenian soldiers were killed in the clashes. The United States has urged an end to the conflict and an immediate cessation of military hostilities. As the international community calls for peace, the echoes of war continue to reverberate in the disputed region.

Read More