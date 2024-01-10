Azerbaijan Responds to France over Espionage Charges, Vows to Host Global Forums

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its press secretary Aykhan Hajizade, has addressed a statement made by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs regarding the arrest of a French citizen in Azerbaijan. The French national, identified as Martin Ryan, was apprehended on espionage charges, a move that has strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.

A Standoff on Espionage Charges

The arrest of Ryan has sparked a diplomatic standoff, with France calling for his immediate release. In response, Azerbaijan has held its ground on the charges, leading to escalating tensions and mutual expulsions of diplomats. Ryan, alongside his court-appointed lawyer, has denied the allegations, further fuelling the diplomatic tension.

France and the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

The situation is further complicated by France’s alleged support for Armenia, considered an arch-enemy by Azerbaijan. This has led to accusations of France inciting conflict in the Caucasus, specifically in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a disputed territory that has been the source of a long-standing feud between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Commitment to Global Forums Amid Tensions

Despite the diplomatic tensions, Azerbaijan remains committed to its global responsibilities. The country has pledged to do everything within its power to ensure the successful hosting of the upcoming COP 29 and the World Urban Development Forum. This commitment underlines Azerbaijan’s dedication to its international obligations, even in the face of contentious diplomatic issues.

Support from Georgia and Israel

In other news, the Deputy Chairman of the Georgian Parliament expressed gratitude towards Azerbaijan for its supportive role in aiding Georgia’s integration into Europe. Additionally, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan extended congratulations to the Azerbaijani people, although the specifics of this congratulatory message were not detailed in the content provided.