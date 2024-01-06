Azerbaijan Police Unearth Extensive Weaponry in Khankendi Clearance Operation

In an ongoing effort to secure and rehabilitate its newly liberated territories, Azerbaijan’s police forces are sweeping the city of Khankendi in Karabakh for remnants of ordnance and explosives left behind by Armenian forces. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan recently reported the latest findings from this operation, shedding light on the magnitude of the challenge at hand.

Uncovering a Cache of Weaponry

The police forces have unearthed a broad array of firearms, including but not limited to AKS-74, AK-74M, AK-47, AK-103, AKMS, and AK-74 automatic rifles. The assortment of weapons discovered goes beyond automatic firearms, featuring several hunting rifles, pistols, and even a machine gun. Adding to the complexity of the clearance operation, thousands of cartridges of various calibers, bayonet knives, cartridge ridges, and box magazines have also been found.

A Landmark in Post-War Recovery

The clearance operation in Khankendi forms a pivotal part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to secure its liberated territories. Following the cessation of hostilities in the region in November 2020, the Azerbaijani authorities have been actively working to ensure the safety of these areas.

Securing the Future of the Liberated Territories

The removal of mines, booby traps, and weapons from Khankendi and other liberated territories is a significant step towards restoring normalcy in these areas. The meticulous efforts by the police forces are aimed at safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the returning residents. The work carried out by the Azerbaijani forces underscores their commitment to securing a peaceful future for the region.