Azerbaijan Honors Rasulzada Amidst Cultural Controversy and Global Recognition

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, the government of Azerbaijan has announced plans to honor the memory of a man whose name is etched in the annals of their history – Mahammad Amin Rasulzada. The year will mark the 140th anniversary of this iconic figure who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s cultural identity.

A Tribute to Rasulzada

The President of Azerbaijan has issued an order to the Ministry of Culture, entrusting the organization of this grand celebration. The event is set to be a befitting tribute to Rasulzada, one of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Council. The Ministry will present its plans to the Cabinet of Ministers, outlining the necessary funding required to ensure a successful commemoration.

Claims of Cultural Appropriation

In a backdrop of celebration, the nation also faces claims of cultural appropriation by its neighboring country, Armenia. Allegedly, Armenia has been establishing museums filled with artifacts taken from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, a move that has stirred controversy and tension between the two nations. The contention intensifies with accusations of Armenia being responsible for the destruction of 47 unregistered Azerbaijani monuments during a period of occupation.

Recognition on the International Stage

Despite these challenges, Azerbaijan continues to make its cultural mark globally. The country recently celebrated a significant cultural milestone, with elements of its intangible cultural heritage being added to the Islamic World Heritage List. This inclusion is a testament to Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and its significant contributions to the global cultural landscape.