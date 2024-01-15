en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Honors Rasulzada Amidst Cultural Controversy and Global Recognition

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Azerbaijan Honors Rasulzada Amidst Cultural Controversy and Global Recognition

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, the government of Azerbaijan has announced plans to honor the memory of a man whose name is etched in the annals of their history – Mahammad Amin Rasulzada. The year will mark the 140th anniversary of this iconic figure who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s cultural identity.

A Tribute to Rasulzada

The President of Azerbaijan has issued an order to the Ministry of Culture, entrusting the organization of this grand celebration. The event is set to be a befitting tribute to Rasulzada, one of the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Council. The Ministry will present its plans to the Cabinet of Ministers, outlining the necessary funding required to ensure a successful commemoration.

Claims of Cultural Appropriation

In a backdrop of celebration, the nation also faces claims of cultural appropriation by its neighboring country, Armenia. Allegedly, Armenia has been establishing museums filled with artifacts taken from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, a move that has stirred controversy and tension between the two nations. The contention intensifies with accusations of Armenia being responsible for the destruction of 47 unregistered Azerbaijani monuments during a period of occupation.

Recognition on the International Stage

Despite these challenges, Azerbaijan continues to make its cultural mark globally. The country recently celebrated a significant cultural milestone, with elements of its intangible cultural heritage being added to the Islamic World Heritage List. This inclusion is a testament to Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and its significant contributions to the global cultural landscape.

0
Azerbaijan International Relations
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Azerbaijan

See more
3 hours ago
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has inaugurated a state-of-the-art military hospital complex for the State Border Service in Baku, the capital city. The facility, located on Fatali Khan Khoyski Street, is a significant upgrade from the previous military hospital, constructed in the 1970s. A New Era of Military Healthcare The new hospital represents a pivotal
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
22 hours ago
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
Azerbaijan Bribery Scandal Rocks Council of Europe's Credibility
1 day ago
Azerbaijan Bribery Scandal Rocks Council of Europe's Credibility
Europa League Final: Arsenal and Chelsea Clash with UEFA Over Ticket Allocation
3 hours ago
Europa League Final: Arsenal and Chelsea Clash with UEFA Over Ticket Allocation
Baku Celebrates Old New Year with a Vibrant Pop Music Concert
4 hours ago
Baku Celebrates Old New Year with a Vibrant Pop Music Concert
Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs
4 hours ago
Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs
Latest Headlines
World News
Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup
10 seconds
Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup
Celtic FC's Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland's Cold Snap
10 seconds
Celtic FC's Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland's Cold Snap
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
23 seconds
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
5 mins
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
5 mins
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
5 mins
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
5 mins
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
6 mins
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
6 mins
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
14 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
43 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app