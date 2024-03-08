Azerbaijan-Georgia Border Closure Costs Georgia $400M in Tourism Losses

Since spring 2020, the closure of the land border between Azerbaijan and Georgia has significantly impacted Georgia's tourism industry, leading to a $400 million loss and preventing 1.5 million potential tourists from visiting, as reported by Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy, Mariam Kvrivishvili. Political analyst Gaji Namazov discusses the reasons behind Azerbaijan's prolonged border closure, citing concerns over threats from Iran and Russia and the impact on regional dynamics.

Impact on Georgian Tourism

Georgia's tourism sector, which began to recover after the pandemic, still operates below pre-pandemic levels due to the closed border with Azerbaijan. Deputy Minister Kvrivishvili emphasizes the significant financial and cultural loss for Georgia, missing out on over 1.5 million tourists and approximately $400 million in revenue. The closure has particularly affected balneological resorts and hotel businesses, with industry representatives expressing their struggles due to the absence of Azerbaijani tourists.

Reasons Behind the Closure

According to political analyst Gaji Namazov, Azerbaijan's decision to keep its land borders closed stems from security concerns related to Iran and Russia. The analyst points out that while relations with Iran are normalized, the potential influx of Russian citizens poses a considerable risk, as seen by the impact on Georgia's economy and real estate market. Azerbaijan faces internal pressure to reopen the border with Georgia, especially from ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Georgia who wish to visit their families.

Hope for Resolution

Despite the prolonged closure, there is hope among Georgian officials and business owners for a swift resolution. The reopening of the border would not only benefit Georgian tourism but also strengthen cultural and familial ties between the two countries. As discussions continue and stakeholders advocate for reopening, the future of the Azerbaijan-Georgia border remains a topic of significant interest and concern for both nations.