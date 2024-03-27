Azerbaijan Criticizes Armenia-EU-US Talks, Cites Risks of New Divides in South Caucasus

Azerbaijan warned that an upcoming conference between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken scheduled for April 5 in Brussels could foster "new dividing lines" in the South Caucasus. Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, expressed concerns over the meeting's potential to encourage Armenian provocations rather than promote genuine peace negotiations.

Background of Tensions

Last year, Azerbaijan launched a significant military operation in Karabakh, reclaiming the territory from Armenian separatist forces after three decades. This operation led to the displacement of the entire Armenian population from Karabakh to Armenia. In the aftermath, both nations expressed a desire for peace, initiating talks. However, Azerbaijan has frequently voiced its frustration over perceived Western bias, particularly from countries like France and Germany, which it believes favor Armenia.

Concerns Over Exclusion and Bias

Hajizada criticized the Brussels conference for lacking transparency and inclusivity, fearing it might tilt the peace process in Armenia's favor. He accused the EU and the U.S. of exhibiting a biased stance that undermines the integrity and confidence-building required for regional peace. Furthermore, Hajizada warned that any provocations by Armenia backed by perceived EU and U.S. support would implicate them in destabilizing actions.

Peace Negotiations and Preconditions

Despite ongoing talks and Armenia's willingness to make concessions, such as the potential return of villages to Azerbaijan, negotiations have been hampered by issues like border demarcation and the establishment of transport corridors. Azerbaijan insists on the return of its territories as a crucial precondition for any formal peace treaty. Both countries aim to resolve a conflict that has spanned three decades over the disputed region of Karabakh.

This development casts a shadow over the fragile peace process in the South Caucasus, highlighting the complex interplay of regional and international interests in conflict resolution efforts. As Azerbaijan calls for an unbiased approach to negotiations, the outcome of the Brussels conference and its impact on peace efforts remain to be seen.