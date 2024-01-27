Azerbaijan Condemns Dutch Foreign Minister's Remarks: A Diplomatic Tussle Unfolds

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, has publicly criticized the recent remarks made by Hanke Bruins Slot, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, regarding Azerbaijan. The Dutch Minister purportedly expressed concerns regarding Azerbaijan's public statements in a session held in the Dutch Parliament. Bruins Slot also suggested the possibility of imposing sanctions while sharing negative views on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Condemnation of Dutch Minister's Remarks

Hajizada, representing Azerbaijan, condemned these remarks as unacceptable. He accused the Dutch Minister of twisting the words of Azerbaijan's statements. According to Hajizada, such actions are tantamount to interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and evidence of a biased approach towards the regional post-conflict situation.

Accusations of Biased Views

Hajizada also highlighted that European officials have previously echoed similar irresponsible views, which he believes are harmful to bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, as well as between Azerbaijan and the European Union. This echoes a broader sentiment of discontent that Azerbaijan holds towards the European Union's stance on their internal and regional affairs.

Postponement of Dutch Foreign Minister's Visit

In a significant move, the Azerbaijani side has postponed the previously planned visit of the Dutch Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani officials made it explicit that the discussions during the visit should revolve solely around bilateral relations. They have expressed their disapproval of any discussions relating to the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process or Azerbaijan's internal matters. This development reflects the escalating tension and diplomatic discomfort between the two nations.

In conclusion, the recent remarks by the Dutch Foreign Minister have sparked a diplomatic row with Azerbaijan, leading to an intensification of tension. The coming days will reveal how these developments will impact the diplomatic relations between the two countries and the European Union's dealings with Azerbaijan.