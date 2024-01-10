en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Calls on France to End Interference Amid Arrest of French Citizen

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Azerbaijan Calls on France to End Interference Amid Arrest of French Citizen

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly urged France to end its interference in the country’s internal affairs, particularly concerning the arrest of French citizen Martin Rian. Rian was detained by Azerbaijani authorities on December 4, 2023, under charges of espionage as per Article 276 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. A court has since ordered a four-month pretrial detention for Rian.

Azerbaijan-France Tensions Escalate

The Azerbaijani Ministry’s statement comes in response to comments from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, criticizing Azerbaijan’s actions regarding Rian’s arrest. This incident has escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations, with France calling for Rian’s immediate release. In a counter move, Azerbaijan and France have both expelled diplomats, further straining their relations.

Arrest Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

The arrest and subsequent diplomatic fallout occur against a backdrop of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has been a source of tension between Azerbaijan and France. France’s support for Armenia in this conflict has been a bone of contention and has contributed to the current diplomatic dispute. Accusations of disinformation campaigns have further exacerbated the situation.

Other Developments in Azerbaijan

In related news, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart. Also, the President of Kazakhstan extended birthday wishes to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. Notably, reports suggest that Azerbaijan is close to reaching a peace agreement with Armenia, with officials commenting positively on the progress.

Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

