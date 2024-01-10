Azerbaijan Calls on France to End Interference Amid Arrest of French Citizen

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly urged France to end its interference in the country’s internal affairs, particularly concerning the arrest of French citizen Martin Rian. Rian was detained by Azerbaijani authorities on December 4, 2023, under charges of espionage as per Article 276 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code. A court has since ordered a four-month pretrial detention for Rian.

Azerbaijan-France Tensions Escalate

The Azerbaijani Ministry’s statement comes in response to comments from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, criticizing Azerbaijan’s actions regarding Rian’s arrest. This incident has escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations, with France calling for Rian’s immediate release. In a counter move, Azerbaijan and France have both expelled diplomats, further straining their relations.

Arrest Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

The arrest and subsequent diplomatic fallout occur against a backdrop of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has been a source of tension between Azerbaijan and France. France’s support for Armenia in this conflict has been a bone of contention and has contributed to the current diplomatic dispute. Accusations of disinformation campaigns have further exacerbated the situation.

