Azerbaijan Army Enhances Professionalism through Training Sessions and Tactical Exercises

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, under the command of Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has launched a series of training-methodical sessions involving personnel from various levels of the military establishment. These include Army Corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions. The sessions commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and a moment of silence for the fallen soldiers (Shehids), accompanied by the National Anthem.

Enhancing Personnel Management

Major General Elchin Khalilov, the Acting Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, addressed the sessions, reflecting on the advancements made in personnel management over the last year and outlining the key objectives for 2024. Khalilov underscored the successful alignment of the Azerbaijan Army with the Turkish military model under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, who also serves as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The ongoing reforms and the concentrated efforts to improve the personnel management system were deliberated upon. The discussions centered around the ongoing efforts to staff the army with strategically thinking, qualified personnel. Officers entrusted with personnel affairs within the Azerbaijan Army presented reports on personnel training and manning activities.

Tactical-Special Exercises

Simultaneously, tactical-special exercises aimed at enhancing the professionalism of Operations Commando units are being conducted in accordance with the 2024 training plan. The commandos are honing their skills in task clarification and tactical redeployment activities in difficult terrains, successfully breaching imaginary enemy lines and capturing base points. These exercises aim to further improve the practical skills of the military personnel.

Azerbaijan-Turkey Joint Military Drills

In a significant development, Azerbaijan has initiated joint military drills with Turkey in close proximity to the Armenian border, involving up to 3,000 military personnel. The exercises are being conducted in Baku and Azerbaijani territories reclaimed from ethnic Armenian control since 2020. This military collaboration comes in the wake of Iran hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the ‘3+3’ nations, marking the first such gathering since Azerbaijan launched an offensive in September to regain control of Nagorno Karabakh.

Despite accusations of ethnic cleansing from Armenia, which Azerbaijan refutes, the region has seen a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians. The two nations have engaged in two wars over the last three decades and have yet to reach a peace agreement. Russia perceives itself as the security guarantor between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while Turkey, closely linked to Azerbaijan linguistically and culturally, has extended military and political support during the conflict with Armenia.