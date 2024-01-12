en English
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Latvia: A Comprehensive Partnership Strengthened Over 30 Years

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Azerbaijan and Latvia: A Comprehensive Partnership Strengthened Over 30 Years

On the historic occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the nations of Azerbaijan and Latvia are making significant strides in bolstering their comprehensive partnership. A relationship that began on January 11, 1994, has evolved into a multifaceted engagement spanning political, economic, energy, transportation, and humanitarian spheres.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Trade dynamics between Azerbaijan and Latvia paint a picture of a burgeoning economic relationship. The trade turnover between the two nations stood at $27.1 million in 2021, $19 million in the first five months of 2022, and experienced a soaring growth of over 70% to $46 million in 2022. Interestingly, non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to Latvia nearly tripled, reflecting the diversification and growth in bilateral trade.

Investment Flows and Strategic Partnerships

Investment flows between the two countries are noteworthy. Latvia has invested $151 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan has reciprocated with an investment of $166 million in Latvia. To further these economic ties, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and Latvia’s Investment and Development Agency, laying the groundwork for joint investment projects.

Energy Security and the Path to Renewable Energy

Latvia’s decision to stop using Russian natural gas from January 1, 2023, aligns with a broader initiative to diversify energy sources and enhance energy security. This aligns with the EU-Azerbaijan gas deal to deliver 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually by 2027. Both countries are exploring partnerships in renewable energy, specifically wind and solar power. Latvian companies express enthusiasm for collaboration in Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in Garabagh, with projects related to construction, green energy, water and waste management, and infrastructure in sight.

The 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations was celebrated with an exchange of congratulatory letters between Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. These letters not only reflected on the growth of bilateral ties but also expressed a shared vision for a future built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared aspirations.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

