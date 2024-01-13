Azerbaijan Achieves Major Milestone with Azerspace-1 Satellite Registration

On January 11, 2024, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) officially approved the registration of the C and Ku frequency bands managed by the Azerspace-1 satellite in the name of the Azerbaijani government. This satellite, initially launched in 2013, is located in the geostationary orbit (GSO) at 46 East longitude. Previously operating from Malaysia’s orbital slot, Azerspace-1 now holds the unique position of operating from Azerbaijan’s own orbital location.

A Swift Transition

The transition process for the management of Azerspace-1 began on December 8, 2020. Despite the typical seven-year duration required for such processes under ITU rules, Azerbaijan was able to complete the process in just three years. This was achieved through extensive coordination negotiations and agreements with 34 governments on 265 satellite networks.

Azerbaijan’s Singular Orbital Position

The 46 East GSO slot that Azerspace-1 now occupies is the first and only orbital position that Azerbaijan owns in the geostationary belt. This belt is crucial for continuous telecommunications, broadcasting, and weather forecasting services, as satellites within it move synchronously with the Earth’s rotation. Holding a position in this belt enables Azerbaijan to maintain this position indefinitely and deploy future satellites.

Significance of the Achievement

The successful registration of Azerspace-1’s management under the Azerbaijani government underscores the significant strides the nation has taken in the space industry. It secures Azerbaijan’s place among countries with limited geostationary orbital resources. This achievement not only boosts Azerbaijan’s standing in the global community but also ushers in a new era of possibilities for the nation’s space exploration and telecommunications endeavors.