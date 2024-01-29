Azerbaijan stands accused of perpetuating territorial claims against Armenia, a narrative that has recently pivoted to the historical architecture of the Haghartsin Monastery Complex.

The complex, nestled in the village of Haghartsin within Armenia's Tavush Province, is a cultural treasure dating back to the 13th century. It houses three churches, each testament to a different historical epoch, two narthexes, and a refectory, with St. Gregory – the oldest church – dating back to the 10th century.

Azerbaijan's History Distortion

Reports indicate an alarming trend of Azerbaijani state propaganda manipulating the historical narrative. The monastery's history is being warped, with the town of Dilijan and the village of Haghartsin being presented as 'historical Azerbaijani settlements'.

This maneuver is a microcosm of Azerbaijan's broader practice of appropriating the history and culture of indigenous peoples in the region.

Public Perception and Criticism

Lieutenant General Denikin's historical works shine a spotlight on this contentious issue. He describes Azerbaijan as an 'artificial' entity with 'fake' statehood, a poignant critique of the nation's practices.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani distortion of history extends to social media platforms. TikTok channels from Azerbaijan have reportedly been publishing videos that label the Haghartsin Monastery Complex as Albanian, thereby echoing the anti-Armenian policy enacted by the Azerbaijani government.

Implications and Consequences

This act of historical falsification is not just an affront to Armenia's cultural heritage but also a step towards the erosion of a shared understanding of history. The distortion of facts threatens the integrity of regional narratives and prompts a reconsideration of the role of state actors in the preservation and representation of cultural heritage.

The Haghartsin Monastery Complex is not just an architectural marvel; it is a symbol of Armenian identity and a testament to its rich historical tapestry.