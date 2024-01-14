en English
Azerbaijan

Artsakh Advisor Calls for Action after OSCE Minsk Group’s Statement

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Artsakh Advisor Calls for Action after OSCE Minsk Group's Statement

In a moment of escalating tensions, Tigran Abrahamyan, an advisor to the President of Artsakh, has challenged the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ recent statement concerning a missile launch perpetrated by Azerbaijan across the Line of Contact. The missile strike, which took place on May 15, targeted military equipment and has since been a source of international concern, as confirmed by various sources.

OSCE Minsk Group’s Statement

Representing three global powers – Russia, France, and the USA, the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have expressed their unease over the missile strike. The Group, which has been tasked with brokering a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno Karabakh region, has become a key player in this geopolitical chessboard.

Abrahamyan’s Response

Abrahamyan suggested that Azerbaijan’s missile strike was no random act, but a deliberate attempt to heighten tensions. He added that Azerbaijan has not forsaken the option of a military solution to the conflict, despite numerous international calls for a ceasefire. Abrahamyan sees this missile strike as an attempt by Azerbaijan to exert its influence and secure concessions from the international community.

Call for Action

While acknowledging that the Co-Chairs’ statement was a necessary measure, he urged them to enforce the Vienna agreements to prevent further escalation of the situation. He views their statement as a minimum response to the gravity of the situation and insists on the need for practical steps to follow. The potential for a wider regional conflict involving Russia and Turkey, coupled with the involvement of NATO and the European Union, further underscores the urgency of the situation.

With hundreds of casualties already reported and ongoing fighting, Abrahamyan’s call to action rings out. As the world watches, the next steps taken by the OSCE Minsk Group could define the course of the conflict and the future of the Nagorno Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan International Relations
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

